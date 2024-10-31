The IDF published a video Thursday evening of a conversation with an UNRWA employee from Gaza who revealed how the Hamas terrorist organization exploited UNRWA.

The man, who worked as a security guard for UNRWA, said that Hamas began seizing UNRWA's stores of humanitarian aid when the war broke out last year. "They entered the UNRWA facilities, of course. Hamas entered them, of course. Hamas is, after all, the government."

"They entered the place and took everything. Naturally, they took it their way," he said. "It happened before everyone's eyes. It's no secret."

He stated that Hamas took vehicles from UNRWA "because they contained supplies, materials meant for people. The materials were meant for people, so they went in and took them."

"They took the vehicles and started taking the supplies out of them and distributing them using private supply lines," he said, noting that "everything was done through force" and "not with the worker's consent."

The worker further noted that Hamas used the stolen UNRWA jeeps because "it's a form of defense for them" to drive in UN-marked vehicles. "Their thought process was that when they get into an UNRWA vehicle, and drive in it and get things with it, the supplies, of course, then they are protected, yes, they're safe, because it's an agency vehicle."