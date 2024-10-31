A woman in her 60s was killed and a man in his 20s was critically wounded on Thursday by a rocket strike during a barrage in the Haifa Bay Area.

MDA reported that three others were lightly wounded and updated that the three are suffering from shrapnel wounds.

The police updated that a rocket hit the road near the Galam Junction outside Kiryat Ata, damaging a bus.

The IDF that approximately 25 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon during the barrage. Some of the projectiles were intercepted and fallen projectiles were identified in the area.

Earlier in the day, a Hezbollah rocket barrage killed an Israeli farmer and four foreign workers in Metula. They were injured when two rockets exploded in an orchard, and about an hour after MDA arrived at the scene, they were declared dead.

An IDF spokesperson said that two launches towards Metula fell in an agricultural area.

The IDF confirmed: "Following the sirens that sounded at 11:37 in Metula, two projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon and falling in an open area. The details are under review."

Shortly after the barrage on Metula, sirens sounded in a number of areas throughout the Galilee. Thus far, no injuries have been reported.