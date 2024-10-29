Defense Minister Yoav Gallant stated that the Hezbollah terrorist organization has lost an estimated 80 percent of the rocket-firing capabilities it had prior to the beginning of Operation Northern Arrows.

“I estimate the remaining capacity of the missiles and rockets to be around 20 percent, and in addition, it is not organized in the way that it used to be organized, in a way that Hezbollah could fire larger volleys,” Gallant said during a visit to the IDF Northern Command base in Tzfat (Safed) Tuesday evening.

“There is a deep connection between our strike in Iran and what is happening to Hezbollah. Iran understands that Hezbollah does not have the ability to respond, and Hezbollah understands that it cannot rely on Iran," Gallant added.

Before the current conflict, Hezbollah had amassed an arsenal of an estimated 150,000 rockets and attack drones. Hezbollah fired over 8,000 rockets at northern Israel in the eleven months following the October 7, 2023 massacre committed by the Hamas terrorist organization, which Hezbollah launched its attacks in support of. Hezbollah's near-daily rocket attacks caused the evacuation of tens of thousands of Israelis from their homes and communities for over a year, and killed dozens of people, including 12 Druze children who were killed in a rocket strike on a playground in Majdal Shams in July.

In September, Israel launched Operation Northern Arrows to remove the Hezbollah threat and allow the residents of northern Israel to return to their homes in safety and security.