A resident of Umm al-Fahm was arrested after swearing allegiance to ISIS and planning to carry out terrorist activity and taking part in the riots during Operation Guardian of the Walls.

Abdel Rahman Mohammed Ibrahim Mahajna, 19, an Israeli citizen, a resident of Umm al-Fahm, was arrested for questioning on suspicion of intending to carry out terrorist activity in the name of the terrorist organization ISIS.

In the course of the investigation, it was found that Abd al-Rahman had sworn allegiance to the Islamic State (ISIS) on several occasions during the past few months, and to the current Caliph, and had also taken part in the riots during May 2021. Other documents found on the suspect included instructions for making explosives and bombs, as well as a will he had prepared a year ago in which he expressed his wish to die a martyr and bid farewell to his family.

On Tuesday the Haifa District Attorney's Office filed a serious indictment against the suspect.