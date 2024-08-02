On the 300th day since the October 7th massacre, the mother of an Israeli hostage who was murdered confronted the head of UNRWA during a National Day celebration in Lausanne, Switzerland.

The city's mayor had invited UNRWA Secretary-General Philippe Lazzarini to deliver a keynote address at the celebration . Ayelet Samerano, mother of Yonatan Samerano who was murdered on October 7th, courageously confronted Lazzarini from the audience.

She protested the abduction of her son's body to Gaza by an UNRWA social worker, demanding answers and the return of her son's remains. Ayelet shouted, "UNRWA kidnapped my son's body. Where is he, Mr. Lazzarini?" and "I want my son back!"

Ayelet was joined by many supporters from Lausanne, including Jews, Christians, and others, in demonstrating against UNRWA due to the involvement of its personnel and the use of its facilities in the October 7th attack and the subsequent kidnapping and detention of victims' bodies and hostages in Gaza.