Major Guy Yaacov Nezri, aged 25, from Atlit, a Company Commander in the 52nd Battalion, 401th Brigade, succumbed to his wounds after being severely injured on October 19th, 2024 during combat in southern Lebanon, it was cleared for publication Monday evening.

This evening, a video of an address Guy gave to the students of the Ramat Hanasi school in Haifa two months ago was published. He told the students: "It's good to live for our country, it's good to live for our country - and I'm not here to die for our country. We're here to fight and to stay whole."

On Sunday, it was announced that Captain (Res.) Amit Hayut of Haifa and Sergeant Major (Res.) Gilad Elmaliah, of Jerusalem's Ramot neighborhood, fell in battle in southern Lebanon. In addition, it was announced that Rabbi Avi Goldberg, a captain in the IDF reserves who taught at the Himmelfarb yeshiva high school in Jerusalem, fell in battle in southern Lebanon.

Later on Sunday morning, it was announced that Malachi Yehuda Harari from Even Shmuel, succumbed to injuries sustained in combat in the Gaza Strip.