With US envoy Amos Hochstein set to arrive in Israel tomorrow, Israel is in talks to reach a deal with the US in which Israel would end its ground operation in Lebanon in exchange for American measures to prevent the rearming of the Hezbollah terrorist organization, Channel 12 News reported.

The negotiations for the deal are being led by the Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer and US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. Dermer's office refused not comment on the report.

Israel is reportedly seeking American support for the imposition of an embargo on Lebanon to prevent Hezbollah from rearming and recovering from the blows it has suffered over the last month and a half.

The security establishment reportedly believes that the operation in Lebanon is close to eradicating Hezbollah's ability to launch anti-tank missiles at the communities of northern Israel and neutralizing the threat of invasion, which could lead to the safe return of the tens of thousands of displaced residents to their homes after more than a year of constant Hezbollah attacks.

However, Israel insists that under any agreement it must have the ability and freedom to respond as necessary to any violation by Hezbollah.

For their part, the Americans are seeking a 60-day ceasefire and the implementation of a new enforcement mechanism to take the place of UN Resolution 1701, which failed to ensure that Hezbollah remained north of the Litani River and could not rearm following the 2006 Lebanon War.