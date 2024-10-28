This week, Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, the leader of the Northern Command, and the 98th Division Commander, toured the Hezbollah underground complex in southern Lebanon which was destroyed over the weekend by IDF forces.

During the tour, Halevi said: "There is a very developed tunnel system here - restrooms, kitchens, showers, many arms caches, a residential complex that can accommodate a full company. You can stock up here - and from here go out for a raid towards the State of Israel."

He added: "We have been saying for years that Hezbollah is preparing facilities in the border area. To the countries in the world that doubted this, to the UN and UNIFIL forces stationed here - these testimonies are very important to explain why it's necessary to ensure these things do not return here. We caught it in time, before it was too late, and these infrastructures must not return here."

To the commanders in the tunnel, the Chief of Staff said: "Our mission is to completely destroy it. Nothing can remain here that can be used as a base. We will have a mission for many years afterward, to ensure that no new construction is done - this is no less important. In many years, you will visit here with your grandchildren and know that you liberated the Ramim Ridge."