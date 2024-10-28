The IDF reports that over the past year, the IDF has conducted several special operations in the area of Kfarkela in southern Lebanon. During these operations, IDF troops conducted targeted raids to investigate and expose underground terrorist infrastructure, weapons storage facilities, and observation posts within Kfarkela, which serves as one of the main strongholds of the Hezbollah terrorist organization.

In recent weeks, during the IDF's limited, localized, targeted ground raids based on precise intelligence, troops of the 769th Brigade, under the command of the 91st Division, expanded their activity to the area of Kfarkela.

The troops' activity targets significant terrorist infrastructure located in the center of Kfarkela in order to neutralize Hezbollah's capability to conduct a ground invasion from this area into northern Israel as part of their ‘Conquer the Galilee’ plan.

So far, IDF troops have located and destroyed underground terrorist infrastructure, hundreds of Hezbollah military structures, thousands of weapons, enemy intelligence documents, launchers, and tactical equipment belonging to Hezbollah’s Radwan Forces.