A source involved in the negotiations for a ceasefire and prisoner exchange being conducted in Doha told the Quds Press news agency today (Monday) that Hamas does not support a limited timeframe of several days in which the organization would return some of the hostages and afterwards the fighting would continue.

"Based on the immense sense of responsibility placed on its shoulders, Hamas always shows readiness to seriously examine proposals conveyed by the mediators," claimed the source.

He refused to comment on a report about a limited-time deal that would include the return of four hostages with foreign citizenship in exchange for the release of terrorists as part of an agreement for a ceasefire for several days that would include the delivery of aid to the northern Gaza Strip.

According to him, Israel demands that the IDF continues to remain in the area and is willing not to operate armored vehicles during the ceasefire days, but that this demand was rejected by Hamas.