The IDF reports that the Golani Brigade is still conducting limited, localized, targeted ground raids based on precise intelligence in southern Lebanon.

In the past week, the troops eliminated dozens of terrorists, raided terrorist infrastructure above and below ground, and located numerous munitions and weapons.

During the activity, the troops have located thicketed and urban areas containing supplies and weapons that the enemy has hidden in southern Lebanon near the border fence. This is one of the operational methods used by IDF troops in neutralizing and dismantling terrorist infrastructure in the targeted ground raids in Lebanon.

In one of the scans in the area where the troops operated, a concealed underground weapons storage facility was located in thicketed and mountainous terrain. The storage facility contained weapons, including anti-tank missiles, machine guns, AK-47 rifles and mortar shells.