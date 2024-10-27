Today (Sunday), at the Western Wall plaza, a National Day of Mourning was observed to honor those fallen since the October 7th massacre.

The flag in the center of the plaza was lowered to half-mast, and during the day, worshippers at the Western Wall will study chapters of Mishnah in memory of the murdered and fallen in the war.

Visitors will recite chapters of Psalms in prayer and hope for the quick return of the hostages, and for the safety and security of IDF soldiers and security forces fighting on various fronts.

The visitors will also dedicate prayers for the comfort of the bereaved families and communities, for the return of the evacuees to their homes, for the healing of the wounded, and peace and security in Israel.