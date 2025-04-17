Following the swearing-in of the new US Ambassador to Israel by President Donald J. Trump tomorrow morning (Friday), Ambassador Mike Huckabee will arrive at the Western Wall and will place US President Donald Trump's note in the cracks of the wall at his request.

Ambassador Huckabee will deliver a statement at the end of the visit.

On Monday, Huckabee told Fox News that placing the president's letter would be the first thing he would do upon his arrival in Israel to assume his post this week.

"The first thing I'm going to do is to take a prayer that the President gave me on Thursday when I met with him at the White House, and I'm going to take it to Western Wall and I'm going to place it there on behalf of the American people and on behalf of the President," Huckabee declared.

He added: "I can't think of a better way to begin my tenure than to let the people of Israel know that the President stands with them, he wants their safety, their security, and he wants the hostages home and that's the first priority."