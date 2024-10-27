The IDF reports that Israeli troops continue operational activity in southern Lebanon and in the Gaza Strip

Overnight, the IAF conducted precise intelligence-based strikes on weapons manufacturing and maintenance facilities and a weapons storage facility belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization in the Dahieh area, a key Hezbollah terrorist stronghold.

Over the past day, the IAF eliminated approximately 70 Hezbollah terrorists and struck over 120 Hezbollah terror targets.

The IAF struck terrorist infrastructure used by Hezbollah's Aerial Unit (127) and a terrorist cell belonging to the unit in southern Lebanon.

During the operational activity, the IAF swiftly struck a structure from which terrorists were identified shooting toward the troops.

Simultaneously in the area of Jabaliya, IDF troops continued operational activity and eliminated over 40 terrorists over the past day.

During the operational activity, the troops dismantled terrorist infrastructure and located large quantities of military equipment.

In central Gaza, the troops eliminated a terrorist cell during a close-quarter encounter. Over the past day, the IAF along with the ground troops, struck military structures in the area.