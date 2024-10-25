Col. (res.) Uri Arad, a combat navigator and Yom Kippur war POW, called in an article he wrote in 'Haaretz' for reserve soldiers to consider ceasing volunteering.

In the article titled 'My Fellow Reservists, It's Time to Consider Ceasing Volunteering,' Arad explained that the state of Israel is deteriorating under Netanyahu's government, which prolongs the war to maintain its political status.

He added that since the government continues to advance the legal reform legislation, the threat of ceasing volunteering should be reconsidered since "one of the significant steps that helped halt the constitutional coup was the cessation of volunteering by Air Force soldiers (and others)."

Arad listed several events leading Israel to collapse and wrote: "Therefore, to prevent the collapse, all legal means, as drastic as they may be, must be taken now to stop the deterioration. Stopping the deterioration must go through halting 'Netanyahu's Peace War', which is the only thing that will allow holding new elections and establishing a new government that will earn the people's trust."

"The cessation of volunteering by reservists in general, and Air Force soldiers in particular, saved Israel from the constitutional coup of 2023. It was justified in my view. Israel's situation today is far more severe than in the summer of 2023."

Commentator Amit Segal responded: "As if a year hasn't passed, Haaretz is once again encouraging refusal to serve. The current excuse: the prolongation of the war. A note to the culprit - the punishment, even for calling to cease reservists volunteering during wartime, is up to 15 years imprisonment. I wonder if we will hear from the Attorney General about it."