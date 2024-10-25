The IDF reports that soldiers of the 2nd Brigade, under the command of the 146th Division, continue their limited, localized, targeted ground raids based on precise intelligence in Southern Lebanon. In recent days, the brigade troops located two enemy underground combat compounds.

One of these compounds - an underground command center situated in the heart of a civilian village - served as a terror command center for Hezbollah commanders, extending dozens of meters below ground. Terrorist cells operated and took cover in the command center. The command center was destroyed and the terrorists eliminated.

Additionally, a weapons storage facility, intended to equip a company of Hezbollah Radwan Forces for an incursion into Israel, was discovered near the border fence with Israel, in thicketed, mountainous terrain. All munitions were seized.

Eleven trucks loaded with these and other weapons - including Kornet missiles, launchers, hand grenades, various types of rifles - were seized and brought to Israel.

The troops continue activity above and below ground, locating numerous weapons and eliminating terrorists in encounters and with the guidance of Israeli Air Force aircraft. So far, hundreds of weapons have been seized and destroyed.