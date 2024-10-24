Yesterday (Wednesday) The Chief of the General Staff, LTG Herzi Halevi, toured the Jabaliya area in the Gaza Strip and conducted a situational assessment with the Commanding Officer of the Southern Command, MG Yaron Finkelman, the Commanding Officer of the 162nd Division, BG Itzik Cohen, brigade commanders, and additional commanders.

Halevi said, "In the north, there's a possibility of reaching a sharp conclusion. We thoroughly dismantled Hezbollah's senior chain of command. Sinwar’s elimination wasn't planned, and neither were the 450th Brigade troops there, nor the tank commander course unit—they didn't know who they were targeting. It wasn't planned, but it wasn't random either It wasn't by chance; it's methodical, the result of pressure on Rafah, the result of the dismantling of the Rafah Brigade."

:It's also the result of the regional command that insisted on deploying more troops there during this holiday month, pushing further forward, maintaining operational hold on the territory, and encountering the problem head-on. It's methodical, not coincidence. Determination and persistence—that's the key," he added.

"Now, they are determined too, but we are much more. Because we are better, we are more justified, and also because we are stronger. Another achievement—Jabaliya is falling, this is another psychological collapse. Both physically and psychologically. And if we take out the northern Gaza Brigade commander, it's another collapse. These moves, again, I don't know what we'll encounter tomorrow, but this pressure brings us closer to more achievements," Halevi concluded.