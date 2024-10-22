The IDF announced on Tuesday evening that Hashem Safieddine, the designated successor of Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah, has been eliminated.

The elimination took place about three weeks ago. In the same strike, the head of Hezbollah's intelligence headquarters Ali Hussein Hazima was also eliminated, along with other commanders in Hezbollah.

The IAF conducted a precise, intelligence-based strike on Hezbollah's main intelligence headquarters, deliberately located underground beneath the civilian population in the Dahieh suburb of Beirut, a key Hezbollah stronghold.

Over 25 Hezbollah terrorists were inside Hezbollah's intelligence headquarters including Bilal Saib Aish, who was in charge of aerial intelligence gathering in Hezbollah's intelligence headquarters in Syria.

Safieddine was a member of the Shura Council, Hezbollah's most senior military-political forum, responsible for the decision-making and policy-making in the terrorist organization.

Safieddine was the cousin of Nasrallah, the former leader of Hezbollah. Due to his familial and personal ties with Nasrallah, he had a significant influence on decision-making within the terrorist organization. During times when Nasrallah was absent from Lebanon, Safieddine filled in as the Secretary-General of Hezbollah. Throughout the years, Safieddine directed terrorist attacks against the State of Israel and took part in Hezbollah's central decision-making processes.

Alongside Safieddine, terrorist Ali Hussein Hazima, the Commander of Hezbollah's Intelligence Headquarters, was also eliminated. He was responsible for directing numerous attacks on IDF soldiers.

“The IDF will continue to operate against senior Hezbollah commanders and anyone who poses a threat to Israeli civilians,” said the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.

IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi commented on the elimination of Safieddine and said, "We reached Nasrallah, his replacement and most of the top leadership of Hezbollah. We will know how to reach anyone who threatens the security of the citizens of the State of Israel."