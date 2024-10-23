The Hezbollah terrorist organization confirmed on Wednesday that Hashem Safieddine, who was to serve as the successor to former Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, was eliminated in a recent Israeli strike in Beirut.

"We mourn the death of the head of Hezbollah's executive council, Hashem Safieddine. He joined his brother, the head of Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah," the terrorist organization said in a statement.

Hezbollah’s statement comes a day after the IDF officially announced that Safieddine had been eliminated.

The elimination took place about three weeks ago. In the same strike, the head of Hezbollah's intelligence headquarters Ali Hussein Hazima was also eliminated, along with other commanders in Hezbollah.

The IAF conducted a precise, intelligence-based strike on Hezbollah's main intelligence headquarters, deliberately located underground beneath the civilian population in the Dahieh suburb of Beirut, a key Hezbollah stronghold.

Over 25 Hezbollah terrorists were inside Hezbollah's intelligence headquarters including Bilal Saib Aish, who was in charge of aerial intelligence gathering in Hezbollah's intelligence headquarters in Syria.

