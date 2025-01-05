Former Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah will be buried after the conclusion of the current 60-day ceasefire between Israel and the Hezbollah terrorist organization, a senior Hezbollah official said Sunday.

Wafiq Safa told reporters during a tour of the site where Nasrallah was killed that the terror group is preparing for its long-time leader's funeral. He also said that Hezbollah is prepared to respond to any "aggression" from Israel.

Nasrallah was killed in an Israeli airstrike on Hezbollah's underground headquarters in the Dahiyeh suburb of Beirut on September 27, bringing an end to his 32-year-long reign as head of one of the world's most powerful terrorist armies.

Nasrallah's successor, Hashem Safieddine was killed days later in another airstrike in early October. Safa stated that preparations for Safieddine's funeral are also underway.

Israel launched Operation Northern Arrows in September 2024 following nearly a year of near-daily rocket, mortar, and UAV attacks on Northern Israel by Hezbollah that killed dozens and displaced tens of thousands of Israelis.

After two months, Hezbollah, which had previously declared that it would only agree to cease attacking Israel if the war against Hamas in Gaza ended, agreed in late November to a 60-day ceasefire that was disconnected from the fighting in Gaza.