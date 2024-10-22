The Binyamin Regional Council announced on Tuesday that Major (Res.) Rabbi Aviram Hariv, a resident of Dolev and a rabbi at the Dolev girls' high school, fell in battle in Lebanon.

Rabbi Aviram, 43, was a reserve deputy battalion commander. He is survived by his wife and six children: Achinoam (18), Ziv (15), Shahar (11), Ori (9), Amit (7), and Avri (4).

Professional teams from the community and regional council are currently assisting the family.

Binyamin Regional Council Head Israel Ganz eulogized: "The people of Israel lost a great educator who took the values he taught to the battlefield. A man of the book and sword. We embrace his dear wife Ayelet and his six beloved children. Rabbi Aviram leaves us with a great loss and a great legacy - to continue the victory for Israel's resurrection."

Earlier in the day, the IDF announced that Master Sergeant (res.) Saar Eliad Navarsky, aged 27, from Tel Aviv-Yafo, fell during combat in the north.

Navarsy was a reservist in the 508th Battalion of the 7338th "Adirim" Brigade.

During the incident in which Master Sergeant (res.) Navarsky fell, three reservist soldiers from the 508th Battalion, 7338th "Adirim" Brigade, were severely injured.

In addition, the IDF reported that Staff Sergeant Yishai Mann, aged 21 from Mitzpe Yericho, fell in an accident near Gaza.

Mann served in the 50th Battalion, Nahal Brigade, and fell during an operational vehicle accident adjacent to the Gaza Strip.