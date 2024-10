The IDF announced on Tuesday that Master Sergeant (res.) Saar Eliad Navarsky, aged 27, from Tel Aviv-Yafo, fell during combat in the north.

Navarsy was a reservist in the 508th Battalion of the 7338th "Adirim" Brigade.

During the incident in which Master Sergeant (res.) Navarsky fell, three reservist soldiers from the 508th Battalion, 7338th "Adirim" Brigade, were severely injured.

The soldiers were evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment and their families have been notified.