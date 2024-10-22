A survey published by the YouGov public opinion research institute, in collaboration with the Saudi Arabian Arab News newspaper, found that former President Donald Trump currently has a surprising advantage among Arab-American voters who intend to vote in the upcoming US elections.

According to the survey, 45% of Arab-American voters are planning to vote for Trump; in comparison to 43% who are planning to vote for Harris.

Despite the calls for boycotting the elections, 87% of respondents said that they intend to vote in the elections which are due to be held in two weeks. Eighty percent of them stated that "our voice has an impact" and consider it important to vote for one of the candidates. Seven percent are still debating whether to vote at all, while 6% said they will not vote in the elections.

In response to the question, "What is the most important issue for you in voting in the elections?" 29% claimed that the "Israeli-Palestinian conflict" was their top priority, followed by the cost of living and economy.

In response to the question "Which candidate would be better for the Middle East?" Trump and Harris both won 38% and in response to "Which candidate would be better for solving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict," Trump won 39%, while Harris won only 33%.

"The survey data shows that interest in the Middle East extends far beyond the borders of the Middle East. Even though most people in the Arab world may be indifferent to the outcome of the US elections and, in any case, have no influence on the candidate who will ultimately win the elections, it is clear that, since the outbreak of the war in October 2023, Arab voters in the US have very strong feelings about the crisis in Gaza," said editor of the Saudi Arabian Arab News newspaper, Faisal J. Abbas.