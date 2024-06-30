Following his performance in the first presidential debate, a CBS News poll found that an overwhelming majority of Americans now say that President Joe Biden is unfit for his position and should not run in the elections.

When asked if the current President has the cognitive and mental health to serve as president, 72% of all registered voters answered no. When asked the same question about his opponent, former President Donald Trump, 49% answered the same.

72% of registered voters said that Biden should not be running, with 46% of Democrats giving the same answer.

When asked the reason for the answer, 86% said the President should not be running for another term because of his age, 71% said they were afraid of the decisions he may make in office, 66% cited his past record in the position, and 59% said he cannot campaign effectively.

Regarding whether or not Biden should be the Democratic nominee, only a slim majority of Democrats (55%) said he should continue running, while 45% said he should step aside.