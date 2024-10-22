The IDF has announced that on Thursday, with the direction of IDF and ISA intelligence, the IAF conducted a precise strike on an operational meeting point for numerous Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists.

The terrorists were operating inside a command and control center embedded inside a compound that previously served as the Abu Hassan School in northern Gaza.

"The command and control center was used by the terrorists to plan and execute terrorist attacks against IDF troops and the State of Israel," a joint statement read. "These terrorists were involved in recent missile attacks on Israel and attacks against IDF troops."

Prior to the strike, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence.

The statement stressed, "This is a further example of the Hamas terrorist organization’s systematic abuse of civilian infrastructure, including schools, in violation of international law. The IDF will continue to operate against Hamas in defense of the citizens of Israel."

At least 18 Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists who were operating in the area were eliminated in the strike, these are the terrorists:

1. Hafez Essam Khalil Abu-Seif, a deputy company commander in Hamas' military wing

2. Osama Ahmed Misbah Al-Arini, a platoon commander in Hamas' military wing

3. Mustafa Ali Khalil Auda, a deputy squad commander in Hamas' military wing

4. Bilal Mahmmud Ahmed Hatib, a deputy squad commander in the Hamas terrorist organization

5. Muhammad Abdullah Abd-el Rahman Tamraz, a deputy squad commander in the Hamas terrorist organization

6. Muhammad Rafat Hussein Dahir, a terrorist in Hamas' military wing

7. Yussef Kamel Mahmoud Hatib, a terrorist in Hamas' military wing

8. Ammar Iyyad Muhammad Arbid, a terrorist in Hamas' military wing

9. Alaa Deeb Misbah Al-Najjar, a terrorist in Hamas' military wing

10. Abd-el Karim Hassan Awad Hamduna, a terrorist in Hamas' military wing

11. Ahmed Abd-el Rahman Muhammad Abu Al-Jabin, a terrorist in Hamas' military wing

12. Ahmed Abd-El Nasser Awad Hamduna, a terrorist in the Hamas terrorist organization

13. Yussef Husseini Ali Salam, a terrorist in Hamas' military wing

14. Raed Muhammad Sabahi Tamraz, a terrorist in Hamas' military wing

15. Muhammad Samih Atwa Sheikh, a deputy platoon commander in the Islamic Jihad's military wing

16. Abd-el Rahman Fawzi Kamel Wishah, a squad commander in the Islamic Jihad's military wing

17. Abdullah Nafiz Muhammad Abu Morsi, a terrorist in the Islamic Jihad's military wing

18. Ibrahim Hussein Mahmoud Mussa, a terrorist in the Islamic Jihad's military wing