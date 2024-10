At the Cave of the Patriarchs (Me'arat Hamachpelah) in Hebron on Tuesday morning, festive holiday prayers, and a musical Hallel (thanksgiving) prayer, were recited in a special prayer service attended by Tzfat Chief Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu.

Leading the prayers is Rabbi Uriel Sayid, head of the Mayanot movement from Kiryat Ono.

The prayers themselves are dedicated to victory in Israel's war against its enemies, the release of the hostages held in Gaza, and the healing of the injured.