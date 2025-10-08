ההמונים בשירת "שערי שמים" איגוד רבני קהילות

Thousands of worshipers gathered on Wednesday morning at the Cave of the Patriarchs in Hebron for the Vatikin (sunrise) morning services and festive Hallel prayer, led by the Chief Rabbi of Safed, Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu.

According to police estimates, 12,000 worshipers participated in the service, which was organized by the Hebron Local Council and Igud Rabanei Kehilot and led by the cantor, Rabbi Ariel Sa'id.

Among the worshipers, who flocked from around the country, were Ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Amichay Eliyahu.

Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu said: “It is written in the Holy Zohar that in the future all the oppressors from the history of the people of Israel will come and dress themselves within all the oppressors of our time. The same is true of the holy forefathers — they dress themselves within all the righteous of our generation.”

He explained that he means “all the righteous and the soldiers who truly give their lives — not only to save a single soul but to save an entire people from those rising against us to annihilate us, literally.” According to him, “They not only save a whole people but save an entire world. What merits they have — who can even guess the merits of them, of their wives, their parents, and their children — and within them all can be seen the souls of the holy forefathers.”

Eyal Gelman, head of the Hebron Council, said: “We are looking forward for tens of thousands who will be coming to Hebron throughout the holiday, to strengthen and be strengthened by our Patriarchs.”