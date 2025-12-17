In the prophecy of Zechariah it is written:

“And he said to me, ‘What do you see?’ And I said, ‘I see-behold, a menorah of pure gold, all of it, with a bowl upon its top, and its seven lamps upon it, and seven and seven spouts to the lamps which are upon its top’” (Zechariah 4:2).

And afterward the meaning of the vision of the menorah is explained:

“This is the word of the Lord to Zerubbabel, saying: Not by might and not by power, but by My spirit, says the Lord of Hosts” (Zechariah 4:6).

Grace is False and Beauty is Vanity - When They Stand Alone.

To understand this, one must turn to the explanation of the Vilna Gaon in Kol Eliyahu on the verse, “And Rachel was beautiful of form and beautiful of appearance” (Genesis 29:17).

King Solomon, of blessed memory, says at the end of Proverbs (31:30):

“False is grace and vanity is beauty; a woman who fears the Lord, she shall be praised.”

Yet we find that the Matriarchs were praised for grace and beauty, and regarding Rebecca it is written (Genesis 24:16):

“And the maiden was very beautiful of appearance.”

Thus it must be explained that the verse means: false is grace and vanity is beauty when they are without fear of Heaven -they are like a gold ring in the snout of a pig. But “a woman who fears the Lord, she shall be praised” means that even her grace and beauty are worthy of praise.

“Let Not the Wise Man Glory in His Wisdom…”

Similarly, one may also explain the verse (Jeremiah 9:22-23):

“Let not the wise man glory in his wisdom, nor the mighty man glory in his might, nor the rich man glory in his wealth… but in this shall one glory - that he understands and knows Me.”

The meaning is not that wisdom, might, and wealth are negative in themselves, but that one should not glory in them alone. Rather, one should glory in them when they serve the knowledge of God; when wisdom, strength, and wealth are directed for the sake of Heaven.

“Not by Might and Not by Power” - When They Stand Alone.

So too with Zechariah’s prophecy: “Not by might and not by power, but by My spirit, says the Lord of Hosts.”

We see that the Torah praises the strength of Jacob our forefather. Boaz too was a mighty man of valor, and he and Ruth were blessed with:

“May the Lord make the woman who comes into your house like Rachel and like Leah… and perform valiantly in Efrata” (Ruth 4:11).

This blessing was fulfilled in David, of whom it is written:

“Behold, I have seen a son of Jesse the Bethlehemite, skilled in playing music, a mighty man of valor, a man of war, wise in speech, and a man of appearance, and the Lord is with him” (I Samuel 16).

Thus the meaning is not that might and power are rejected, but that one must not glory in them when they stand alone. When they are joined to the spirit of the Lord of Hosts, they accomplish great benefit.

“May He Grant You Grace” - The Radiance of God’s Countenance.

I heard from Rabbi Yitzchak Sabato, head of the Mitzpeh Yericho Yeshiva, that the difference between the Hasmoneans and the Greeks is the difference between beauty and grace. For in the prophecy of the menorah it is stated:

“Who are you, O great mountain, before Zerubbabel? You shall become a plain; and he shall bring forth the headstone with shouts of Grace, grace to it!” (Zechariah 4:7).

So too, on Hanukkah we read the Priestly Blessing:

“May the Lord shine His face upon you and shine His countenance upon you.”

Rashi explains in the name of the Sifrei that the light of God’s countenance “gives you grace.”

“May God Expand Japheth”

In contrast to the grace with which Israel was blessed, the Greeks were blessed with beauty. Thus Noah blessed Japheth:

“May God expand Japheth, and may he dwell in the tents of Shem” (Genesis 9:27).

Greece descends from Japheth, and therefore our Sages said that the Torah may be read only in Greek (Megillah 9b), for “the beauty of Japheth shall dwell in the tents of Shem.” External beauty, when joined to the inner moral qualities of Shem, is praiseworthy. This is the meaning of the Temple, which was the beauty of the world.

Beauty Joined to Fear of Heaven Conquers the World.

Beauty that exists where also fear of Heaven and grace are found can influence the entire world for good, as it is said:

“Your renown went forth among the nations because of your beauty, for it was perfect through My splendor which I placed upon you” (Ezekiel 16).

Thus the Temple was the beauty of the world. The Talmud says:

“Ten measures of beauty descended to the world; Jerusalem took nine, and the rest of the world one” (Kiddushin 49b).

Beauty Without Morality Leads to Immorality.

However, beauty by itself can be a great disaster. This is Greek wisdom which worships beauty and cares nothing for morality. From this came their horrific decree against the Jews: that every bride would first be violated by the governor.

Originally, the prophet said of Israel: “You became exceedingly beautiful and attained to royalty” (Ezekiel 16).

At first this beauty was for good, but afterward it was corrupted:

“You trusted in your beauty and played the harlot because of your fame” (Ibid).

“A Gold Ring in a Pig’s Snout”

Thus Proverbs warns: “Do not desire her beauty in your heart…” (6:24-25).

And elsewhere:

“Like a gold ring in a pig’s snout is a beautiful woman who lacks discretion” (Proverbs 11:22).

This stands in contrast to the bracelets Rebecca received from Eliezer, which were for holiness and betrothal, alluding to the half-shekel from which the Tabernacle and the Temple were built. Of such a sanctified woman it is said:

“Let your fountain be blessed, and rejoice with the wife of your youth… a beloved hind and a graceful doe” (Proverbs 5).

Fear of Heaven Brings Grace.

Therefore the Talmud states (Sukkah 49b):

“Anyone who has grace upon him, it is known that he fears Heaven.”

So too in the Book of Ruth. He stranger Ruth asks: “Why have I found grace in your eyes?” And Boaz answers that it is because of her righteousness and devotion.

Thus grace flows from righteousness. As it is written:

“To the humble He grants grace” (Proverbs 3:34).

And Moses says:

“Now, if I have found grace in Your eyes, make known to me Your ways” (Exodus 33:13).

Grace Versus Beauty

So we find with Queen Esther:

“Esther found grace in the eyes of all who saw her.”

And with Joseph:

“Joseph found grace in his master’s eyes” (Genesis 39).

But when Joseph began to concern himself with his appearance, the Torah emphasizes:

“Joseph was beautiful of form and beautiful of appearance.”

Rashi brings the Midrash: since he began to preen himself, God sent the trial of Potiphar’s wife. At the last moment he guarded himself from sin and his grace returned:

“The Lord was with Joseph… and granted him grace in the eyes of the warden.”

Hanukkah - The Festival of Inner Grace.

Perhaps this is why Hanukkah is called by the name of chen -inner grace. And so it will be at the time of Redemption as well:

“Thus says the Lord: A people escaped from the sword found grace in the wilderness… from afar the Lord appeared to me, saying: With everlasting love I have loved you; therefore I have drawn you with kindness” (Jeremiah 31).

May the grace of Hashem rest upon us, leading us to a joyous and light-filled Redemption, and may it be soon! Happy Hanukah!