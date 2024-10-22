Sirens were sounded early Tuesday morning, shortly before 5:00 a.m., in Haifa and the area.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit stated that approximately five projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon and were intercepted by the IAF.

No injuries were reported, but the Israel Police stated that police officers and sappers are conducting searches in order to locate and isolate sites where rocket fragments may have fallen.

The Police also said that fragments of interceptions of rockets were identified in the villages of Isfiya and Daliyat al-Karmel, near Haifa. A building sustained light damage.

Earlier, sirens were sounded in the Upper Galilee and northern Golan Heights due to a suspected infiltration of a hostile aircraft.

The IDF said that following the sirens that sounded at 12:26 a.m. in the Upper Galilee area, the IAF intercepted a suspicious aerial target that crossed from Lebanon into Israel.

Sirens were sounded following the possibility of fallen shrapnel from the interception.

Following the sirens that sounded between 12:51 a.m. and 12:52 a.m. in the northern Golan Heights, a suspicious aerial target was identified crossing from the east, the target was tracked by the IAF and fell in an open area.

No injuries were reported.

On Monday afternoon, sirens were heard in Haifa, the Krayot region and the Galilee. Many launches from Lebanon towards the area were detected.

The IDF stated that “following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in areas across the Galilee, Hamifrats, Wadi Ara, and HaAmakim, the IAF intercepted a projectile that crossed from Lebanon into Israeli territory.”

A foreign worker about 40 years of age suffered light injuries after falling during the barrage from Lebanon. He was evacuated by Magen David Adom paramedics to Ziv Hospital in Tzfat.