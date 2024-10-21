Following reports of an explosion in the Tel Aviv area, the IDF announced Monday evening that a projectile was identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory and fell in an open area in central Israel.

No sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol.

In addition, following the sirens regarding a hostile aircraft infiltration that sounded at 17:53 in the areas of Nahariya and Gesher HaZiv, it was determined to be a false identification.

Following the sirens that sounded at 17:52 in the area of the northern Golan, approximately 45 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory and fell in open areas.