Families of the hostages filed a complaint with the Israel Police regarding the dissemination of falsehoods about the fate of the hostages.

In an interview with I24NEWS, he said that he "deeply regrets" the rumor and added that he had published the rumor after hearing it from another person and not knowing that it was a lie.

The complaint states: 'Last Shabbat, the 19.10, it came to our attention that wide-scale distribution was made of messages which contained false and extremely painful information regarding a fictitious operation in which hostages were allegedly located, alive and dead.'

'Further, in those detailed and numerous messages, fabricated details and such: "30 families of hostages received messages to go to various hospitals in the country". These falsehoods were disseminated widely and in various versions, through social media (TikTok, Telegram, WhatsApp messages, etc.), and were brought, inter alia, to the attention of the families whose loved ones (including false information as to their being alive or dead) were mentioned in them.'

'The dissemination of the messages continued even after the IDF Spokesman's Office issued a denial of these reports and even after his call to desist from disseminating them. The IDF Spokesman's Office messages were disseminated more than once. The families of the hostages, who have been awaiting word of their loved ones for over a year, and whose names were mentioned in the false reports, have been put through a veritable hell during the past few days as they have been forced to deal with dozens of inquiries about the reports and to check the veracity of the reports time and again.'