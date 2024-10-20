Elon Musk has announced that his organization America PAC would give a million dollars a day until the election to anyone who registered to vote in Pennsylvania with the intention of encouraging voting for Donald Trump.

The role of the America PAC is to encourage voting by voters in Pennsylvania, a swing state contested by Trump and Harris.

According to Musk's promise, until voting day, each day a lottery will be held among those who have registered as voters in Pennsylvania.

In order to avoid a legal problem, anyone who has registered to vote, including Democrats, can participate in the lottery. Nevertheless, Musk's intention to get out the vote of non-voting Republicans is clear.

In the event that Musk fails to secure funding for the prizes, he is expected to spend $17 million for the lotteries, in addition to the $75 million he has already donated to the Trump campaign.

Yesterday (Saturday) it was reported that members of the America PAC organization claimed to have knocked on doors of voters in order to encourage them to go out and vote, but according to the report, only 75% of the work recorded had actually been done.

The Guardian noted that the fact that the canvassers were paid could indicate a shortcoming in that the aim was to knock on as many doors as possible rather than to really try to bring about a victory for the candidate.