Five IDF soldiers, Major Ofek Bachar, Captain Elad Siman Tov, Staff Sergeant Elyashiv Eitan Wieder, Staff Sergeant Yakov Hillel, and Staff Sergeant Yehudah Dror Yahalom, fell in battle in southern Lebanon on the first day of the Sukkot holiday, it was cleared for publication on Thursday evening.

The IDF stated that in the incident in which the five soldiers were killed, an officer and two additional soldiers from the Golani Reconnaissance Unit were severely injured.

The soldiers were evacuated to a hospital and their families have been notified.

In the Gaza Strip, a soldier from the 450th (Squad-Commander Training) Battalion, Bislach Brigade, was severely injured yesterday (Wednesday) during combat in southern Gaza.

In southern Lebanon, a soldier from the 12th Battalion, Golani Brigade, was severely injured yesterday (Wednesday) during combat in southern Lebanon.

Additionally, an reservist officer and two reservist soldiers from the 8173rd Battalion, 6th Brigade, Combat Engineering Corps, and a reservist soldier from the 8173rd Battalion, 6th Brigade, Logistics Corps, were severely injured today (Thursday) during combat in southern Lebanon.

The soldiers were evacuated to a hospital for further treatment, their families have been notified.

In total, nine soldiers have been severely injured.

Captain Elad Siman Tov (24), an officer in the Golani Brigade from the Samaria community of Tzufim, left behind his parents: Zeev and Eti and five siblings.

He insisted on enlisting in the Golani Brigade, even though he was assigned to the Armored Corps, after his cousin Shilo Siman Tov, who was also a resident of Tzufim who served in the Golani Brigade, was killed in a car accident during his military service six years ago. Elad grew up in the community of Tzufim in Samaria, and his family is one of the oldest families in the community.

Samaria Regional Council chairman Yossi Dagan eulogized him, "The entire Samaria family mourns the passing of Elad, one of the best sons of the land, in the midst of the Sukkot holiday, such a great loss, Elad was a righteous man, an officer and a respected commander of his soldiers. We can't believe it. Six years ago, we accompanied this dear family at Shilo's funeral, and now in the same community, his cousin Elad has fallen. Shilo receives Elad with a big hug, pats him on the back, for his holy work and devotion, and together they will fight from this place, we will only get stronger. We will all embrace the family and be with them always."

Sergeant Yehuda Yahalom (22) from the community of Itamar, left behind his wife, his parents, and 10 siblings. He was raised in Hebron,and moved to Itamar after getting married. Dagan said of Yehuda, "He was devoted to the land of the country and to service in the IDF."