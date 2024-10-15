Chief of Staff Hertzi Halevi conducted a situation assessment on Tuesday evening, during which he commented on the fighting in the northern region and the situation of Hezbollah.

"Hezbollah is hiding its dead, while, on the other hand, dreaming about our dead. This shows that the terrorist organization is in a difficult situation.”

Halevi insists that, “We need to continue increasing this disparity, protecting our people, harming the members of their terrorist organization and, above all, understand that Hezbollah is in trouble. We must increase pressure, push harder," Halevi said.

It was earlier reported that during activities of the 13th Battalion in the Golani Brigade in southern Lebanon, an underground shaft used by Hezbollah was located inside a building.

The forces surrounded the building, where three terrorists from the Radwan Force were hiding, and found a large quantity of weapons and equipment for an extended stay.

After the terrorists surrendered, they were captured, arrested and interrogated by the field investigators of Unit 504 and then brought to a correctional facility for further investigation in Israel.