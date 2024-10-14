The IAF on Monday afternoon intercepted two UAVs making their way towards Israel from Syrian territory.

"A short while ago, two UAVs that approached Israeli territory from Syria were successfully intercepted by the IAF," an IDF statement confirmed. "The UAVs were intercepted before crossing into Israeli territory."

Earlier on Monday, sirens sounded in central Israel due to projectiles fired from Lebanon. Explosions were heard in Netanya.

The IDF reported, "Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in the areas of Sharon, Menashe, and Wadi Ara, a number of projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory. The IAF successfully intercepted all of the projectiles."

Approximately 15 projectiles were launched towards Haifa and the surrounding communities earlier on Monday morning, in two separate barrages. Most of the projectiles were intercepted, and one fell in an open area.

No injuries or damage were reported following any of the launches.