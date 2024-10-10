Popular American broadcaster Sid Rosenberg and actor, comedian and Israel advocate Michael Rapaport were guests of the One Israel Fund on a special solidarity and advocacy visit to Judea and Samaria and Binyamin, to boost the spirits of Israel’s citizens.

The two men are among the most prominent voices in the American discourse for Israel in the current war against our enemies.

In Shiloh, Rosenberg and Rapaport, accompanied by Binyamin Regional Council Governor and Yesha Chair Israel Ganz, joined winemaker Amichai Lourie of Shiloh Winery for a festive dinner at his home.

“Sid and Michael,” said Ganz, in his welcoming remarks, “at this historic time in the rebuilding of the State of Israel, when all our enemies are rising up against us to destroy us – you are doing holy and courageous work for the Jewish People, as our ambassadors of truth on the advocacy front. I am sure that I speak on behalf of all Israelis when I say to you here, from the bottom of my heart, thank you!”

Ganz also thanked the One Israel Fund for leading the tour. “For decades you have been the driving force behind support for the Judea and Samaria towns that are strengthening our presence in all parts of Israel.”

Earlier in the day Rosenberg toured Ancient Shiloh, where Binyamin Regional Council International Desk Director Eliana Passentin presented both Rapaport and Rosenberg with a gift on behalf of the residents of Binyamin – a Hasmonean style pottery lamp, an exact replica of a lamp found in the archaeological excavations at Ancient Shiloh, that can be used to light the Hanukkah menorah.

“You are a light to the Jewish People,” Passentin told the two men. “You are our shofar. You are a courageous voice against all of Israel's enemies who seek to destroy us.”

The two men thanked her wholeheartedly for this special gift, saying they will feel honored to use the lamp to light their Hanukkah menorahs.