Rescue teams at the scene of the attack

51 of the soldiers who were wounded in the tragic UAV strike on the Golani Training Base near Binyamina were still hospitalized as of Monday morning.

Seven of the soldiers are in serious condition and nine are moderate.

30 of the victims are hospitalized at the Hillel Yaffe Medical Center in Hadera; four of them are in serious condition.

Four additional victims were taken to Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva; one of them is in serious but stable condition. Another three were taken to Rambam Hospital in Haifa and their wounds are not life-threatening.

Victims who were lightly wounded were also taken to Laniado, Emek, Sheba, Carmel, and Bnei Tzion hospitals.

Four IDF soldiers were killed in the disaster. The UAV, which Hezbollah launched, directly struck the dining hall at the Golani Training Base as dozens of trainees were sitting down for dinner.

The IDF Spokesperson stated that the incident would be investigated.