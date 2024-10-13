The protesters in front of the French ambassador's house

Im Tirtzu activists protested on Sunday morning in front of the home of the French ambassador Frédéric Journes in Jaffa.

The demonstration is in response to the announcement by French President Macron imposing an arms embargo on Israel and his statement that "arms shipments will not bring security to Israel."

The activists held signs reading "Macron = Hamas collaborator" and "France – on the wrong side of history since 1940".

The movement stated that "Macron's arms embargo helps Hamas survive, it is a stain on the French nation, and the people of Israel will not forgive those who harm it in times of war."