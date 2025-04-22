The French government commented on Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to announce a temporary ceasefire that has already ended and was fraught with violations by the Russian side.

According to French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrow, Putin's announcement came in an attempt to prevent US President Donald Trump from losing patience with Moscow's procrastination in the negotiations to end the war in Ukraine.

"The Easter ceasefire, which he (Vladimir Putin) unexpectedly announced, was a marketing campaign, a seduction campaign aimed at preventing President Trump from losing patience and getting angry," he claimed.

Last Friday, Trump threatened to walk away from the talks due to the foot-dragging in the talks.

After Putin's announcement of a temporary ceasefire in Ukraine, it was reported that Russia continued its attack on the country.

Trump said this week that he hoped an agreement could be reached on the Ukraine issue "within a week."