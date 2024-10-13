The Prime Minister of Lebanon during the war against Israel in 2006, Fouad Siniora, was interviewed by the British network Sky News and harshly criticized Hezbollah.

During the interview, he called to reduce Hezbollah's influence on Lebanon and said that there is an opportunity to do so in the near future due to the relatively weakened state of the terrorist organization.

According to him, Lebanon needs to "turn a problem into an opportunity" and added that Iran must stay out of Lebanon's internal affairs.

"Lebanon cannot afford for Iran to continue meddling (in the country's affairs) not just directly, but also through its proxies," he said.

Siniora said that Lebanon is already a failed state and it might completely collapse if there is no ceasefire agreement alongside the full implementation of the 2006 UN resolution: "If not, I foresee a grim future for Lebanon," he said.

Additionally, Siniora does not spare criticism of Israel and referred to reports of Israeli attacks on peacekeeping forces, saying that this is "just one example of Israel's war crimes." He added that Israel "has killed too many civilians in Gaza and Lebanon."

"What Israel did is very bad, and I hope this will draw the attention of the whole world," Siniora said.