Actor and comedian Jerry Seinfeld expressed his support for the IDF while in attendance at a New York Mets game at Citi Field this week.

A video posted to social media site X shows a fan behind the camera saying that his brother was watching from the Gaza border, and the video would be for him.

Seinfeld then responds with a smile, saying, "Let's go, Mets! Let's go, IDF!"

Seinfeld is a known Mets fan and was in attendance this week as the Mets defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League Division Series.

Since the start of the war in Gaza, Seinfeld has continuously shown his support for Israel.

In October, Seinfeld shared on his Instagram account that he lived and worked on a Kibbutz in Israel when he was 16 and has loved Israel ever since.

“I will always stand with Israel and the Jewish people," he added.

He also attached a photograph of a woman draped in an Israeli flag with the caption: "I STAND WITH ISRAEL."

Two months later, Seinfeld arrived in Israel for a solidarity and support visit, after he accepted a request from the families of the hostages to meet with them and hear their stories.