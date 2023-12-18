Jewish comedian Jerry Seinfeld arrived in Israel today with his family for a solidarity and support visit.

He accepted a request from the families of the hostages to meet with them and hear their stories.

Seinfeld, along with his wife Jessica, published a post supporting Israel a short while after the invasion:“I lived and worked on a Kibbutz in Israel when I was 16, and I have loved our Jewish homeland ever since,” Seinfeld wrote on October 10. “My heart is breaking from these attacks and atrocities. But we are also a very strong people in our hearts and minds. We believe in justice, freedom and equality. We survive and flourish no matter what. I will always stand with Israel and the Jewish people.”

Last week comedian and Hollywood actor Michael Rapaport visited Israel for a similar show of solidarity.

Rapaport commented: "Now we need to free the rest of the hostages."

"I don't believe the pictures. You see a masked terrorist grabbing a child because the terrorist is a coward. He is acting as if he is bringing the child back from a summer camp."

Regarding the prisoner exchange, he commented: "We are doing this only to free the innocent hostages. Let them take all the prisoners - Israel and the world will eventually finish off Hamas anyway."