American Jewish comedy legend Jerry Seinfeld spoke about his visit to Israel following the Hamas massacre of October 7 during an interview with Bari Weiss.

Seinfeld called his December visit to the Jewish State "the most powerful experience of my life."

The actor got emotional and was unable to say more than "you know" when asked to elaborate.

During his visit to Israel, Seinfeld and his family came to the families' headquarters for an emotional meeting with representatives of the families of the hostages as well as hostages who returned from Hamas captivity.

Seinfeld told the families that he feels a deep commitment to raising awareness around the world about the issue of the hostages, whose lives are in immediate danger.

According to those present, Seinfeld and his family were very moved by the hostages' stories, and it was evident that they were deeply affected by the experiences they heard from the family members and the released hostages.