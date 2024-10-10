The IAF and IDF artillery struck and eliminated two Hezbollah terrorists responsible for hundreds of attacks on Israeli communities.

Ahmad Moustafa al-Haj Ali, served as commander of the Houla Front in the Hezbollah terrorist organization, and was responsible for hundreds of missile and anti-tank missile attacks toward the Kiryat Shmona area.

In a separate strike, the IDF eliminated Mohammad Ali Hamdan, commander of Hezbollah’s anti-tank unit in the Meiss El Jabal area, who was responsible for extensive anti-tank missile attacks toward communities in northern Israel.

On Thursday and overnight, the IAF, with the precise intelligence direction of the IDF Intelligence Directorate, struck multiple weapons storage facilities in the Dahieh suburb of Beirut, and weapons storage facilities and additional terrorist infrastructure in southern Lebanon.

Prior to the strikes in the Dahieh area, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including publishing advance warnings to the population in the area.

The IDF stressed, "The Hezbollah terrorist organization has deliberately embedded its weapons storage facilities and weaponry beneath residential buildings, schools, mosques, and universities, in the heart of Beirut, endangering the civilian population in the area."