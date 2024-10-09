The Manhattan district office of Rep. Adriano Espaillat (D-NY) was vandalized on Tuesday for the second time in recent weeks.

Photos posted to social media showed red paint and the words “Free Gaza” painted on the outer section of the office.

The office was previously vandalized with anti-Israel graffiti on September 26. The graffiti covered a window that, for much of the past year, has displayed fliers with the faces of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.

The graffiti read, “F— Israel,” “40k dead,” “genocide lover,” and, “terrorist”

The graffiti also had an inverted red triangle, a symbol Hamas uses to mark its targets in propaganda videos and which has become increasingly popular among pro-Palestinian Arab protesters.

A group of 15 Democratic lawmakers from New York criticized the latest vandalism in a statement published on Tuesday.

"As Democratic Members of Congress, we believe in the freedom to peacefully assemble and protest as a fundamental right of our great nation. Each day, we work tirelessly to uphold this freedom for all Americans,” they said.

"However, when protests become violent, with actions that cross the line into acts of vandalism, they are no longer protests; they become crimes. These acts of intimidation are unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” they added.

"Over the past month, the office of Congressman Adriano Espaillat has been attacked and vandalized several times. This targeted vandalism puts constituents and congressional staffers alike in harm's way, disrupting congressional operations and social services that constituents depend on.”

"The latest outrageous vandalism occurred on a day of solemn reflection to mark one year since Hamas terrorists attacked Israel, murdering 1,200 civilians, including over 40 American citizens, and taking 251 hostages, including 12 Americans,” the statement continued.

"Our delegation stands united in publicly condemning acts of violence, harassment, and intimidation. Together, we will keep working to ensure all perpetrators of such targeted acts against Congressman Espaillat, or any congressional office for that matter, are held accountable and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."