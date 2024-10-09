Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu informed Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Tuesday evening that he does not approve his trip to the United States, which was scheduled for Tuesday night.

In his conversation with Gallant, Netanyahu made two demands in order for Gallant’s flight to the United States to be approved.

Netanyahu demanded that the Cabinet be convened before the flight to approve the type of activity that Israel will carry out in response to the Iranian missile attack last week.

In addition, Netanyahu demanded that a phone call between him and US President Joe Biden be coordinated before he approved Gallant's flight.

As Gallant could not meet the demands made by Netanyahu, his flight to the United States was postponed.

Officials in the United States said that Gallant’s visit was a "critical visit". Gallant was scheduled to meet with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to, among other things, discuss Israel's response to the Iranian missile attack

The Prime Minister's Office explained to Channel 12 News that this is a normal order of operations, and that there is no point in the Defense Minister's trip as long as an official and clear Israeli decision has not been made regarding the upcoming defense operations, which should be mediated to the Americans.

Gallant’s visit to the US was meant to be just a one-day visit. He was also scheduled to meet with National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan for coordination on the Iranian issue.

National Unity Party chairman Benny Gantz said in response, "The cancellation of the Defense Minister's flight to the US harms the security of the country, at a critical time for our security, due to personal and political considerations. A Prime Minister who had Israel's security at the top of his mind would send the Defense Minister, coordinate the messages with him, and put his ‘Wing of Zion’ plane at his disposal so that he will be fully available and would quickly return to Israel."