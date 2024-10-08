Soldiers serving in the Jabaliya area of the Gaza Strip reveal testimonies about Hamas's combat capabilities that have improved since the last invasion of the area.

In a conversation with i24NEWS, the soldiers provided disturbing testimonies according to which tunnels that the IDF marked as being dealt with more than half a year ago in Jabaliya have returned to being active.

The soldiers also testified that Hamas terrorists were well-organized for the forces' entry, installed cameras, booby-trapped houses, and locked doors.

The forces noted that the terrorists fight "as at the beginning of the ground offensive," in the quantity and level of weapons, in the desire to fight, and in the audacity to approach the forces. They say the level of the terrorists is only rising right now.

The security establishment is checking a report that many terrorists manage to move from place to place in the area by blending in with the population passing there without proper inspection.

In the last 24 hours, the 162nd Dividion eliminated about 20 militants from the air and in face-to-face battles in the Jabaliya area.

The 401st Brigade destroyed a weapons depot and located many weapons including grenades and Kalashnikovs.

The 460th Brigade eliminated militants in a building from which an anti-tank weapon was fired at the force and located additional weapons.