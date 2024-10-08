Hamas published a video filmed in the Gaza Strip on Rosh Hashana in which a terrorist is seen shooting at a soldier from the haredi Netzah Yehuda Battalion.

According to Hamas, the soldier was hit. However, it turns out that the soldier is alive and wasn't even harmed by the bullet which hit a nearby mound of dirt. The soldier quickly ducked, which Hamas understood as him being hit.

Immediately following the incident, the soldiers from the battalion returned fire and eliminated the terrorists. The battalion has been operating in the northern Gaza Strip for nearly a year with great success. During the Rosh Hashana holiday as well, the battalion operated deep in Beit Hanoun where it destroyed terror targets.

Netzah Yehuda foundation CEO Major (Res.) Yossi Levi, who serves as the battalion's reserve deputy commander, shared how he, together with an additional soldier, arrested a terrorist in Judea and Samaria on Rosh Hashana.

"On Rosh Hashana, late at night, my partner and I stopped a taxi for inspection near Kdumim which was traveling to Shechem (Nablus)," Levi recounted.

He emphasized: "This was a personal initiative by two soldiers who wanted to keep their heads up, and once we were already on duty at night, instead of being with family and friends, we wanted to get the most out of it. It wasn't a checkpoint or roadblock. Just at a hitchhiking stop near the town."

He continued the story: "During the inspection, the driver claimed that the trunk was faulty and wouldn't open. After a deeper inspection, we leaned the back seat forward and uncovered a large amount of brand-new IDF ammunition (closed crates with a zip-tie) hiding in the trunk under a pile of blankets and a white coat. There were more than 10,000 5.56 mm rifle bullets weighing together weighing about 150 kg."

He noted that the "driver turned out to be a terrorist who shot at soldiers in the past and sat in jail. Needless to say, the ISA and intelligence were very surprised by the catch, and there was no prior warning.

"This is a rare catch of ammunition at this scope and maybe the largest unplanned catch in Judea and Samaria since the war began. It was a real Rosh Hashana miracle!"

Levi concluded with words of encouragement for the troops: "I want to strengthen the spirit and strength of the heroic soldiers who work hard day and night across Judea and Samaria and risk their lives to stop terror and protect the residents."