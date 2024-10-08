Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday took advantage of the one-year anniversary of Hamas’ October 7 massacre to attack Israel, vowing it would pay a price for the "genocide" in Gaza, AFP reported.

"It should not be forgotten that Israel will sooner or later pay the price for this genocide that it has been carrying out for a year and is still continuing," Erdogan wrote on social media site X.

"Just as Hitler was stopped by an alliance of humanity, Netanyahu and his murder network will be stopped in the same way," Erdogan charged.

"A world in which no account is held for the Gaza genocide will never find peace," he stated.

Erdogan also said that what has been massacred before the eyes of the entire world for exactly one year "is actually all of humanity, and all of humanity's hopes for the future".

After years of tensions, Israel and Turkey were headed towards reconciliation before Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel, but Erdogan has resumed his frequent verbal attacks on Israel since that time.

In one speech, the Turkish President said that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “committed one of the greatest atrocities of this century in Gaza and has already put his name down in history as the butcher of Gaza."

In July, Erdogan threatened to invade Israel, saying, "We must be strong so Israel won't be able to do these things to the Palestinians. Just as we entered Karabakh and Libya, we will do the same to Israel. There's nothing left to do, we must be strong."

He then continued to lash out at Israel , claiming that it "committed acts of barbarism" and that "Gaza has become the world's largest concentration camp."

In May, Erdogan boasted of the fact that more than 1,000 members of the Hamas terrorist organization were being treated in hospitals across Turkey.

After his comments made headlines, a Turkish official said that Erdogan had meant to refer to Palestinian Arabs from Hamas-run Gaza in general, rather than Hamas members.