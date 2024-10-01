Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu published a video message to the citizens of Israel warning of “days of great challenges” that lie ahead as Jews prepare for the start of the New Year, Rosh Hashanah, tomorrow night.

"Citizens of Israel, we are in the midst of a campaign against Iran's axis of evil. Yesterday, I said that these were days of great achievements and great challenges: Great achievements because we eliminated Nasrallah and his senior command, as well as Hezbollah's plan to seize the Galilee," Netanyahu said.

"We are determined to return our residents in the north safely to their homes. But there are also great challenges," he said. "I ask of you two things: First, strictly follow the directives of Home Front Command; it saves lives. Second, stand together. Together we will stand steadfast in the trying days ahead of us. Together we will stand. Together we will fight and together we will win."

On Tuesday, a White House official warned that Iran is planning an "imminent" ballistic missile attack on Israel.

Shortly afterward, IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari confirmed that the US has warned Israel about an imminent Iranian attack, but no launch has been detected from Iran yet.